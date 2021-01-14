Early plans for Murrayshall expansion put under the microscope by councillors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors raised concerns over traffic and housing when they had their first chance to scrutinise the £15m investment blueprint for a Scone estate.

Management at Murrayshall Country House have unveiled ambitious plans which they hope will create 250 jobs at the popular venue.

A pre-application notice discussed at this week’s planning and development management committee which contains draft proposals to double the size of the 40-bedroom venue and launch a hub for more outdoor pursuits.

These would include a spa facility, golf training, an indoor sports building, outdoor sports grounds and a campsite.

Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf Club, built in 1644 and which already boasts two 18-hole golf courses, hope to get permission for a range of new leisure facilities, holiday lodges and glamping pods.

Bosses say the masterplan could almost quadruple the 65-strong workforce, while bringing much-needed visitors into nearby Perth.

More detailed blueprints will need to be submitted before any permission is granted, but councillors have taken the opportunity to discuss what they’d like to see made clear when these plans come forward.

Liberal Democrat Willie Wilson said he’d like to see congestion and road safety issues addressed in final proposals.

He said: “Particularly about traffic and roads, there are already issues with access. If you look at the verges, you can see them. There are real issues about traffic movement within Scone itself.

“I think there needs to be clarification about the provision for campervans in future and active travel. There’s a lot of horse-riding activity and cycling, and there’s no footpaths.”

Independent Michael Barnacle raised concerns over the inclusion of some homes at the 365 acre site, where housebuilding has been rejected in the past.

Early paperwork described homes which could be built on site as “enabling” and architects Fergus Purdie admit this could be the most challenging part of the project.

The Kinross-shire representative said: “I think Murrayshall is a really important asset for Perth and it’s in a tremendous location. It’s important the masterplan respects the ambience of the site.”

Convener Roz McCall added: “I’d like some specific look at the business case and the viability of this whole project I think needs to be well scrutinised.”

Completed plans are expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.