Police are treating a blaze which caused serious damage to two properties and a car in Perthshire as suspicious.

Officers are investigating a fire which took hold at a property in Oudenarde, Bridge of Earn, on Wednesday evening.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Garages were left ruined, with a car completely destroyed, during the dramatic incident.

Two homes were damaged by the flames.

The incident happened around 8.40pm on Wednesday, January 13 when a car appears to have been deliberately set on fire in Alexander Drive in the town.

A joint investigation to establish the full circumstances is being carried out by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Sergeant David Rice said: “Fortunately no one was injured but a vehicle has been destroyed, extensive damage caused to one property and serious damage to a neighbouring property.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the street, both before or after the fire, to get in touch. I am also asking anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3227 of Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”