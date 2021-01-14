Crash involving three lorries sparks five-hour closure on Friarton Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A crash involving three lorries sparked the partial closure of a major Tayside crossing early on Thursday.

The vehicles collided on the M90 Perth to Edinburgh road, just south of the Friarton Bridge, at about 1.15am on Thursday.

The structure was closed to southbound traffic for about five hours, with motorists forced to take a detour through Perth.

One lane of the bridge reopened at about 6.40am, with things returning to normal by 7.45am.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 1.15am on Thursday, January 14 following the report of a three-vehicle road crash involving three lorries at the Friarton Bridge, Perth.

“There were no injuries and the road was closed for around five hours.”

The incident took place as major snowfall hit Perthshire, causing widespread travel chaos.

A spate of crashes have taken place across the area, with the A9 road from Stirling to Perth and up to the Highlands hit by a series of accidents