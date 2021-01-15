Rapid coronavirus testing made available at Perth Royal Infirmary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rapid testing for Covid-19 has now been introduced at Perth Royal Infirmary following a successful launch at Ninewells.

NHS Tayside’s laboratory teams can offer the service 24 hours a day, with urgent Covid-19 tests for suspected cases.

Respiratory consultant and NHS Tayside’s clinical lead for winter planning, Dr David Connell said: “Being able to quickly determine which patients coming into hospital have Covid-19 allows us to safely treat them in areas of the hospital dedicated to caring for people with the virus.

“This not only helps patients get the care they need more quickly, but also prevents spread of infection within the hospital.

“Now that testing has been expanded to Perth Royal Infirmary it will make a massive difference to our patients and help us to care for them in the best way possible.”

Consultant clinical microbiologist John Shone said NHS Tayside virology was the third lab to implement widespread Covid-19 testing in Scotland.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to provide a rapid service for suspected Coid-19 patients, and we are pleased to expand this even further thanks to the team at Perth Royal Infirmary,” he said.

“We are already starting to see the benefits of rapid testing for patients and this expansion can only help us further.”