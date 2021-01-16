Perthshire schools to receive financial boost after developer pledges £25 from every house sold

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Schools across Perth and Kinross are to receive financial boosts after a Perth estate agency pledged £25 for each property sold.

Set up in September last year, the company, Possible is now making a £25 donation to the catchment primary of each property it lists.

It makes the donation before the property is sold, a move the company says is unique in Scotland.

Since launching four months ago, Possible has listed 50 properties for sale, which allowed the company to donate over £1,000 to the Parent Councils of 15 schools in Perthshire.

Director of Possible, Gary Robertson said he is “delighted” to help the community in which he was born and grew up.

“People and communities underpin everything we do”, he said. “And, as a Dad myself, I’m acutely aware that schools rely on their local community to support their activities and the experiences they provide to their young people.”

He added: “With so many physical school events on hold due to Covid-19, from summer and Christmas fairs to nativities and sports days, fundraising really has taken a knock.

“We are therefore delighted to be helping fund some school projects and activities which might otherwise not materialise, bringing a direct benefit to the countless families we support each day.”

Gary’s former primary school, Tulloch Primary in Perth, is one school to have benefitted so far, having received £150.

Depute Head Teacher, Lynsey Simpson believes the donation could not have come in a more timely fashion.

“The donations from Possible have been very gratefully received by the school, particularly in a year when there have been no opportunities to do any fundraising”, she said.

“This really couldn’t have come at a better time.

“So far we have spent the money on a garden shed to keep our planting and gardening equipment in, a resource we simply didn’t have the funds for before.

“We used some of the leftover funds for our ‘Taste of Scotland’ event on St Andrew’s Day.”

She added: “It was lovely to meet Gary when he came to visit, talking fondly about his memories of attending Tulloch Primary School.

“After all, it means so much more to develop a community link with a local business when they have ties to our school.

“We very much look forward to continuing this community partnership.”