Feldy-Roo given £50,000 as community lockdown heroes return to help feed the elderly

Community lockdown heroes Feldy-Roo who delivered 40,000 meals to housebound pensioners in Highland Perthshire have been given £50,000 as they restart the project.

The Aberfeldy-based group was founded by Gavin Price last year to help feed elderly and isolating people by preparing and delivering meals seven days a week for a 25-mile radius.

The initiative ran for several months from March 2020 and won widespread plaudits for their work.

The charity group was supported by SSE through the Griffin and Calliachar Wind Farm Fund and the renewables company has backed the cause again with a donation of £49,435.

Gavin, who was made an MBE for his efforts, said: “During the first lockdown we delivered almost 40,000 free meals to shielding residents throughout Highland Perthshire.

“This simply would not have been possible without the support of our main grant funder – the SSE Renewables Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund.

“As we entered this lockdown the Feldy-Roo band got back together.

“We quickly realised that we needed to secure more funds to allow us to continue serving our shielding residents.

“After a team talk we decided it best to reactivate the GoFundMe page and make contact with the main funders from the previous lockdown to let them know our plans.

“It is fair to say we need not have worried. We are so grateful for SSE Renewables’ continued support – it is an incredible boost to our initiative.”

Elgin City boss Gavin began the project in his pub, the Fountain, and partnered up with other local restaurants and cafes to make and deliver free hot meals to over 70s.

Morven Smith, head of community investment at SSE, said she hoped the donation, in addition to the £47,300 given to Feldy-Roo last April, would ensure the service can continue to operate during the new lockdown.

She said: “This a great example of how a community has come together to support those most in need at a critical time.

“The number of local businesses and individuals who have come forward to give their time to support the group is fantastic and the Griffin and Calliachar Panel had no hesitation in supporting the initiative further.”