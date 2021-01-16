Health bosses forced to supply private Perth care home with extra staff amid ‘significant’ outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health bosses have been forced to supply a privately-run Perth care home with extra staff amid a “significant” Covid-19 outbreak.

A specialised incident management team (IMT) has been set up at Louisebrae in Tulloch after a number of residents and staff members tested positive for the virus.

Other employees at the care home run by Mead Medical Services have also been told to self-isolate leaving the 61 bed premises short of staff.

The outbreak forced the local Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), a joint body between NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council, to supply staff to cover shifts.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross HSCP said: “HSCP is working with Perth and Kinross Council, NHS Tayside, the Care Inspectorate and the team from Louisebrae Care Home to ensure the appropriate levels of management, nursing and care staff are in place to provide safe and effective care for the residents, including providing some members of staff.

“The provision of staff from HSCP and health boards to care homes is a planned step in the escalation process which has been set out in the national arrangements put in place for all boards to provide support to care homes in times of extreme pressures.

“NHS Tayside’s health protection team is also providing the care home with ongoing infection prevention and control advice and support.”

The Courier revealed last week that multiple residents had tested positive at the home. Health bosses say they are now dealing with a significant outbreak.

A HSCP spokesperson said: “A multi-agency IMT has been established to respond to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Louisebrae Care Home in Perth which has resulted in a significant number of care home residents and staff testing positive for the virus.

“A number of care home staff are also self-isolating having been identified as close contacts.

“Further testing is being offered to all staff and residents.”

Families of residents within the home raised concerns about the lack of information coming from managers.

One relative, who asked to remain anonymous said they had been refused permission to speak to their mum after being told she had Covid-19.

They said: “Staff were evasive in answering questions to family members.

“They would not answer questions and asked me to call back.

“I took three hours but again staff were evasive and I could not speak to mum.”

Bosses at Louisebrae have refused to comment.