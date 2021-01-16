Perthshire man who claims he grew £15k cannabis crop for pain relief spared prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cannabis grower has avoided being sent to prison after disputing the police value of his crop and starting a prescription for the drug.

James Murdoch, 63, grew his own crop to use the drug for pain relief because of problems he has with his hips and back.

Police Scotland claimed the plants they found, along with a cultivated crop of cannabis, would be worth more than £15,000 if sold commercially.

After a year-long court battle, it was accepted the police figure was not accurate and the plants and yield had a significantly lower value.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said Murdoch is now being prescribed cannabis-based medication to tackle his pain so no longer has any reason to grow the drug.

Murdoch, of Servite Court, Braco, admitted producing cannabis at his home on August 15 2019 and he was placed on a curfew for five months at Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said previously: “There were 17 plants found and the valuation brought by the Crown would be over £10,000 and the cannabis found was a further £5,000.

“As far as Mr Murdoch is concerned, he would value the plants at £1,400 and the cannabis at maybe a third of the police value.

“Maybe the Crown value is if the drugs were to be resold, but clearly that was not going to happen.”

Murdoch started the plants to use cannabis for pain relief.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court: “A search was carried out and officers found 17 plants in the bedroom.

“On top of that there were 11 large jars containing herbal matter.

“Two tents were set up and there was LED and other lighting to facilitate the growing of the plants.

“Of the 17 plants, the police estimate each would have a potential street value of £660 if they yield to their maximum value – a total of £11,000. The total value of the cannabis recovered in the jars was around £5,000.”