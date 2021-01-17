Body found by police in search for missing teenager from Glenfarg

Police have found a body while searching for missing teenager Santino Hogan in Glenfarg.
Known as Sonny, 16-year-old Santino was last seen at his home in the Perthshire village on Friday evening and police have been searching for him for two days.
On Sunday afternoon, a police spokesperson said: “At around 2pm on Sunday, January 17, the body of a male was found in a park in Glenfarg.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“Formal identification is yet to take place however it is believed to be 16-year-old Santino Hogan who had been reported missing from his home in Glenfarg.
“His family have been made aware.”
