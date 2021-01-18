Taskforce tackling 2 Sisters Covid-19 outbreak in Coupar Angus ends despite continued rise in cases

The specialised taskforce tackling the Covid-19 outbreak at the 2 Sisters factory in Coupar Angus has ended despite positive cases continuing to rise at the plant.
NHS Tayside announced the multi-agency incident management team (IMT) overseeing the cluster was being disbanded as confirmed coronavirus cases at the plant increased to 63.
Dr Emma Fletcher, chairwoman of the IMT, said the rise from 59 positive cases to 63 was “an expected increase” with many of the additional cases already self-isolating.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe