Meeting demanded over impending closure of Kinross bank

Scottish Conservatives have asked Bank of Scotland bosses for answers as the closure date set for the Kinross branch draws closer.

Liz Smith MSP and local councillor Callum Purves have written to the bank, seeking a further meeting with senior officials to discuss unresolved matters after being told the branch will close on March 22.

Residents will have to rely on the nearby post office or travel to Fife for banking services.

The duo last spoke to Bank of Scotland officials virtually in September when they highlighted how closing the branch would seriously impact residents.

The Bank of Scotland granted a temporary reprieve last year after Covid-19 swept across the country but the politicians have concerns about how a mobile service can operate in pandemic restrictions.

Mr Purves said: “We were told that the mobile branch would be operational in Kinross six weeks prior to closure and that existing staff would be on hand to help customers with the transition.

“However, I believe these mobile branches are not operating under Tier 4 restrictions so we want to know how this fits with the now confirmed closure date.

“In addition, we were also offered the opportunity to see the facilities during this transition.”

The Kinross-shire councillor said the town’s Co-op is still operating a one in, one out system during peak periods, which makes using the banking facilities at the post office within difficult.

Liz Smith MSP said: “This branch closure will result in major changes for banking for local residents.

“Public transport in parts of rural Kinross-shire is not great and many residents who live in the likes of Powmill, Crook of Devon and Rumbling Bridge could spend hours having to travel on buses to get to a bank.

“Many of them will be reluctant to do so because of the lockdown measures and concerns over the virus.”

Mr Purves and Ms Smith have been working with Fossoway Community Council on the matter.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Chairwoman Trudy Duffy-Wigman said a “modern day clearance” was taking place in rural Kinross-shire.

Last year, Bank of Scotland bosses announced the closure, following in the footsteps of the town’s TSB. A major bus route connecting the town with surrounding villages was also scrapped by Stagecoach, although First Bus took on the service.

Bank of Scotland will also axe its Auchterarder branch in March.

A spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to close Kinross on March 22 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. The nearest alternative branch is Cowdenbeath.

“Bank of Scotland is introducing a new mobile branch service which will visit the Kinross area.

“This will provide a personal, face to face service giving customers access to everyday banking services.

“The new service will be in place prior to the branch closing and our experienced colleagues will be on hand to help customers with online banking and general account and product enquiries.”