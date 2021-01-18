Mum living ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ as two sons recover from horror Glenshee car accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee mum has been living “every parent’s worst nightmare” after her two young sons were seriously injured in a horror crash near Glenshee.

Sheree Birse asked for prayers for Calvin and Carson, who were airlifted to hospital following the accident on January 3, which tragically killed passenger Reece Tucker, 23.

The mum said her two sons, aged seven and five, are recovering and both are now breathing by themselves.

Posting to social media, Sheree said: “We just want to take a few minutes to thank every single person who has prayed for our boys through this horrific journey.

“It means so much to us. This is every parents worst nightmare and we still have a long recovery to go through.

“Carson and Calvin are now both breathing by themselves. Calvin is sitting, eating and talking.

“Carson still needs prayers, faith and hope as it’s still a long road after he’s had a major head operation.

“We honestly cannot thank our family and amazing friends throughout this road too.”

She also thanked NHS staff for looking after her two boys after they were airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow for treatment.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle collision on the A93 Spittal of Glenshee just before 4.30pm on Sunday January 3.

Former Baldragon Academy pupil Reece, 23, died at the scene while a 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Tributes poured in for popular Dundee man Reece following the tragic accident as heartbroken friends paid their respects.

One friend wrote: “Keep a smile on your face up there, brother.

“I can’t believe it. You’re going to be be a big miss. You will never be forgotten.

“Rest easy big lad.”

Another said: “Devastation isn’t the word, another sad day for Kirkton.

“Sleep tight big man, you were one in a million.”

A third pal wrote: “What a sad world we live in. Fly high, Reece.”

The Glenshee road was closed until about 2am on Monday following the crash as police carried out their inquiries.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three vehicles to the scene.