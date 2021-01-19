Disruption to rail services after vehicle strikes bridge between Perth and Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Passengers travelling on rail services between Dundee and Glasgow Queen Street are facing disruption after a vehicle collided with a bridge between Perth and Dundee.

Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today following the earlier collision, ScotRail have said.

The line has since reopened with a speed restriction and services are returning to run as scheduled.