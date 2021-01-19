Disruption to rail services after vehicle strikes bridge between Perth and Dundee

Passengers travelling on rail services between Dundee and Glasgow Queen Street are facing disruption after a vehicle collided with a bridge between Perth and Dundee.
Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today following the earlier collision, ScotRail have said.
The line has since reopened with a speed restriction and services are returning to run as scheduled.
A spokeswoman for the police said that officers were called at around 10.20am following a report that a vehicle had struck a railway bridge on Perth’s Tay Street.
The vehicle is no longer at the scene.
Network Rail engineers are at the scene assessing if there is any damage.
“Inquiries in to the incident are continuing,” the spokeswoman said.
