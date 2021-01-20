Talented Elloise, 9, boosts Kinross-shire charity CHAS with colourful artworks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A talented young artist who developed a love for painting during lockdown is using her new found skills to raise cash for a local children’s charity.

Nine-year-old Elloise Tweddle was inspired to pick up a paintbrush after outdoor walks near the family home in Milnathort.

She decided her colourful creations could benefit charity CHAS – Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – who operate nearby Rachel House.

© ? Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Within weeks, the Milnathort Primary pupil raised over £100 by selling paintings to relatives.

And now, thanks to a Facebook page set up by mum Marie, she is getting requests from outside her family – include CHAS itself.

Proud dad Scott said Elloise was trying to meet demand, while keeping up with her home-schooling.

“Back in April, during lockdown number one, we did a lot of walking together and we would always walk into Kinross, passed Rachel House,” he said. “We started chatting about it and Elloise liked the idea that it was a charity that helped children her age.”

He said: “On New Year’s Day, we went for a walk up Bishop’s Hill, beside Scotlandwell.

“As we were heading to the top, Elloise told her mum that she really liked the view and wanted to paint it. She couldn’t wait to get home and get to work.

“She started asking if she could sell her paintings for money. We chatted about it, and she decided that she could do paintings for people in return for a donation to CHAS.”

The charity soon found out about Elloise’s talents and got it touch with the family.

“They said they wanted a painting for their break room,” said Scott. “They asked for something with a food theme, so she’s made one with some colourful apples.”

Thanks to social media, word of mouth grew quickly and more and more people are requesting commissions. “I’m not sure how much she’ll be able to get done, on top of home-schooling,” said Scott. “But she really enjoys it, so she’ll do as much as she can.

“She’s really happy that she’s already raised £100. Her original target was £50, so it’s great that she’s been able to double that so quickly.”

Elloise developed her painting skills last year, when the country first went into lockdown.

“I was worried that lockdown would mean she would spend a lot of time looking at a screen,” he said. “But she really got into her art. She finds it quite peaceful. She can go up to her room, put on her music and just have some time to herself.

“It was just something she liked to do to relax.”

CHAS Community Fundraiser Lyndsay Stobie praised the youngster. “Everyone at CHAS is so touched by this kind-hearted creative gesture by Elloise which will help the children and families supported by CHAS across Scotland,” she said. “Elloise is clearly a very talented young artist so it’s no surprise her work is in such high demand. We wish her all the best for her fantastic fundraiser.”