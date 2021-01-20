Most spacious care home in Scotland to open in Perth with cinema, bar and balconies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new 80-bed care home being built at a former council office block in Perth will be the most spacious facility in Scotland.

Simply UK hopes to open the new care home on the site of the old Atrium building on Glover Street in April providing much-needed nursing beds for the area.

The new facility will contain a cinema, bar area, private dining rooms, private kitchens, games room and gardens with residents having access to their own patios and balconies.