Perth mental health walk halted after talks between organisers and authorities

A weekly mental health walk in Perth has been halted following discussions between organisers and authorities.

Organised by the Perth branch of mental health group Andy’s Man Club and local business owner Pete Chan, the “Bag O Chips” walk began last week as part of efforts to tackle isolation during lockdown.

Participants received a bag of chips and a drink ahead of the walk itself.

But the event – which had been scheduled to again go ahead on Wednesday – has now been called off for the foreseeable future.

Alex McClintock of the Perth branch of Andy’s Man Club said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are having to cancel this weeks walk.

“After further discussions with the Police Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council, and members from Scottish Government we are moving Bag O Chips to an online closed group for supporting those who are suffering from mental health issues, isolation and lockdown.

“We were advised to stop the physical walks.

“The awareness that we have raised already has been absolutely massive and this is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“Our closed group will offer well-being and exercise advice and encourage our group users to become more active and help others to stay positive through these difficult times.”

He added: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and positive comments over the weekend and we won’t stop but we will diversify.”

Alex says there are plans to resume the walk to provide mental health support will recommence once lockdown restrictions are eased.

However, he says the closed Facebook group has already generated interest, with almost 100 people having joined within the first hour of it having launched.

“It will give people a chance to receive support but also to give support”, he said.

Pete Chan, who also worked to organise the walk, believes that some positive has come from the walks’ cancellation.

He said: “One positive out of this is we have a growing online group that we have identified, and can provide individual support until things can open up again.”

The support group can be accessed on the Bag O Chips Facebook group.