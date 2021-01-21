‘He loved his job’ – Heartbroken family pays tribute to Perthshire binman who died after Covid battle

A beloved Perthshire binman who died of coronavirus tried to protect himself on his rounds using hundreds of pounds worth of cleaning equipment bought by his wife.
Scott Hunter passed away, surrounded by his family, after an 18-day battle in Ninewells Hospital’s intensive care unit.
The 52-year-old, who had worked at the North Forr centre in Crieff for nearly 30 years, was described by his heartbroken family as “the best dad and papa.”
