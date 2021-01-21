Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A well-known Perthshire stamp dealer stole a highly collectible Penny Blue worth £5,000 from a grieving family’s collection after they entrusted him to value it for them.

Richard Allcoat helped himself to the most valuable stamp in a £23,000 collection and tried to sell it on Ebay behind the family’s backs.

Allcoat, who runs a stamp shop in Kinross and has been a dealer for 20 years, was caught because the Jarvie family noticed the stamp was gone.