A well-known Perthshire stamp dealer stole a highly collectible Penny Blue worth £5,000 from a grieving family’s collection after they entrusted him to value it for them.
Richard Allcoat helped himself to the most valuable stamp in a £23,000 collection and tried to sell it on Ebay behind the family’s backs.
Allcoat, who runs a stamp shop in Kinross and has been a dealer for 20 years, was caught because the Jarvie family noticed the stamp was gone.
