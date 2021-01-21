Jobs boost confirmed as Perth Tim Hortons branch signed off by council planners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Canadian coffee shop giants Tim Hortons have been given the green light to convert an abandoned Perth restaurant into a sit in and drive-thru outlet.

Directors of the multinational chain first spilt the beans about their plans in December, and Perth and Kinross Council were quick to grant the firm permission under delegated powers this week.

Excitement has been brewing since the firm first signalled their intentions and work to realign the car park, install a drive-thru and build an extension is expected to get underway in the near future.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

The company say that between 35 and 40 new jobs will be created at their new St Catherine’s Retail Park site, located in the premises which was previously occupied by Frankie and Benny’s.

The Restaurant Group, who own Frankie and Benny’s, confirmed in July that the Perth branch would not reopen as they made sweeping cuts across Britain.

Tim Hortons say that each store takes, on average, more than 100 people from preparation and construction phases to the point of serving coffee and cakes.

Thousands of stores spread across more than a dozen countries in North America, Europe and Asia generate billions of dollars annually, but the Toronto-based chain has had to reapply for a branch in Dundee after councillors rejected proposals at the same spot last year.

Management were left to simmer when plans for an outlet at New Craigie Retail Park were kiboshed over overprovision of coffeeshops and fears of diverting business away from the city centre.

Another planning application has been submitted to city planners.

The company has been dubbed the Canadian Starbucks and is known throughout the world for its coffee, doughnuts, baked goods and breakfasts.

Bosses opened their first Scottish store in Glasgow three years ago and have one store in Courier Country, located at Dunfermline’s Hospital Hill.

In their planning documentation, the company said: “Drive-thru restaurants encourage social distancing and are a fantastic way for restaurant businesses to remain financially viable during the current pandemic.

“Over the past three years, the brand has expanded rapidly in the UK and there are now 12 stores in Scotland alone, with additional stores in the pipeline.”

The company said they would be unable to provide any further comment at this moment.