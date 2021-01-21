Perthshire chefs among six finalists for Andrew Fairlie scholarship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perthshire chefs are among six finalists from across Scotland in this year’s Andrew Fairlie scholarship.

Zdenka Tomova, 26, and Peter Meechan, 24, both of The Strathearn at Gleneagles Hotel, alongside 28-year-old Ryan McCutcheon of Achray House Hotel in Crieff will be representing the region.

Elsewhere in Courier Country, Spud Henderson, 31 of @ 16 West End in Anstruther, Fife has also made the top six.

The other finalists are Amy Stephenson of Wester Ross and Josh Wilkinson of the Isle of Eriska.

The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland announced the contenders for the scholarship, which recognises one male and one female working in culinary careers.

First launched in February 2019, the scholarship is spearheaded by HIT Scotland and supported by the First Minister, Scottish Government and The Gleneagles Hotel.

It was set up in memory and recognition of Andrew Fairlie – who ran his restaurant in Auchterarder – and his significant and lasting contribution to the hospitality industry.

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Head Chef and lead judge said: “I am thrilled to have selected six chefs from our many applications for the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Finals Day.

“Each have all shown in their applications a fine sense of drive and an unwavering commitment to themselves to develop, learn and rise to challenges in front of them.

“We have returning finalists from last year’s Scholarship who I hope and also do expect to have grown and learned from their experience.

“As well as this they will have been able to share their experience with aspiring and future applying chefs.”

He added: “Being ‘match fit’ will be key for Finals Day.

“I am looking forward to seeing and hearing how our Finalists have been keeping their minds sharp and their knives keen during what has been odd and difficult times, when they perhaps wouldn’t have had as much time behind their stoves as they would have wished.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “The Scottish Government is again proud to be supporting this fantastic Scholarship in honour of Andrew Fairlie. In his life and career Andrew did so much excellent work to inspire the next generation of ambitious, talented chefs in Scotland.

“It is great to see so many young, up and coming chefs, aiming to benefit from the scholarship.”

The final stage of the competition will take place at Gleneagles, where each of the finalists’ skills will be put to the ultimate test before the winners are announced.

The finals date was postponed amid the Covid-19 pandemic but organisers hope it will take place later this year.