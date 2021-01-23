Ground-breaking tale of footballer Walter Tull is top of the charts at Perth Prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An award-winning children’s author said she is thrilled that her uplifting tale of legendary Scottish footballer Walter Tull has been named the most borrowed book amongst locked down lags at Perth Prison.

Respect by Manchester writer Michaela Morgan topped the chart for 2020 at the Fair City jail’s library.

It beat thrillers such as Today Everything Changes by Andy McNab and A Dreadful Murder by Minette Walters.

The list, released to The Courier by Culture Perth and Kinross, also features a biography of “Mad” Frankie Fraser, Dr Tom Renouf’s personal account of the Black Watch and Gerard’s Game by Stephen King, the tale of a woman confined to a bedroom for several months.

Perth prisoners have also been taking out practical guides including the Oxford Mini Dictionary and Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Will Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Global Politics.

Respect, first published in 2005, tells the inspirational true tale of Walter Tull who overcame racism and class prejudice to forge a career as a footballer before becoming one of the British Army’s first black officers. He was the first player to sign for Rangers.

Michaela said Tull deserved recognition, but had been largely forgotten about. “I was lucky enough to find out about his story some time ago, and was honoured to write it and to introduce him to so many new readers,” she said. “The publisher, Barrington Stoke, is based in Scotland and aims to make books accessible to all – even those who, because of dyslexia, concentration or other challenges, find reading can be problematic.”

She said: “I write for all ages and this is a story that appeals to a wide range of ages, from school students to adults.

“I worked in prisons as a Writer in Residence, so I am not surprised that this book has appealed to so many in Perth Prison.

“It’s a true story of a life of difficulty and challenge, a life of resilience. It is ultimately an uplifting read, showing the triumph of the human spirit. I am glad Walter Tull’s story came top of the poll. He deserves the respect.”

At HMP Castle Huntly, self help books The Secret and The Power by Rhonda Byrne were the most borrowed throughout 2020.

The Art of War by Sun Tzu, an ancient Chinese military treatise from the 5th Century BC , was also high up the list.