Obituary: Bill Webster, former Perth chief reporter at The Courier

Bill Webster, former chief reporter for The Courier and Evening Telegraph in Perth has died aged 83.

Born in Dundee, Bill covered a range of major news stories in a journalism career that spanned almost 40 years.

Bill attended Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry, and joined D.C. Thomson from school as a junior reporter in 1954.

However, his reporting career went on hiatus in 1957, when he served National Service with the Royal Army Pay Corps at Devizes in Wiltshire.

Bill’s journalistic skills proved useful in his role as personal assistant to the camp commandant.

He later revisited journalism upon his return to civilian life, when he spend a year at The Courier’s Kirkcaldy office.

Bill again temporarily moved away from the industry in 1960, when he became a sales representative with Heinz.

His return to journalism came when he took up a post as a member of the Perth team in 1964. During this time, he spent years specialising in court and local authority reporting.

As his career progressed, Bill covered numerous major news stories including the great flood of January 1993 and the Dunblane tragedy.

Outside of journalism, Bill had a lifelong passion for classical music.

A trained singer, he benefitted from advice from Scottish tenor, Joseph Hislop.

He also sang principal baritone roles with Broughty Ferry Operatic and Tayside Opera, and was a member of the John Scrimger Singers in Perth for a number of years.

His musical passion also led him to become bass leader in the St John Kirk choir, and he performed as a soloist in oratorio and on the concert platform.

He became a committee member of the Perth Choral Society and was also a social member of Crieff Golf Club.

He retired from The Courier in September 1998 after having spent 38 years at D.C. Thomson.

Bill died earlier this month at home.

His daughter, Hilary Webster said: “My father passed peacefully at home on the 6th of January.

“He passed peacefully at home around family. He was 83.”

Bill is survived by his wife Jan, his sister, Catherine, his sons David, Stephen and Andrew, and his daughter, Hilary.

He has three granddaughters, Clare, Sarah and Katya.