Concern as 2 Sisters workers in Coupar Angus made to take holiday days to get full pay in isolation

Employees at the 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus have complained they have to take holiday days while in self-isolation in order to receive full pay.

The revelation came after the Covid-19 hit chicken factory refused to back Unite union’s calls for full pay to be given to employees forced into quarantine by the outbreak at the facility.

The union said it was “outrageous” that workers were being asked to use up their annual leave in order to maintain public health.

Responding to Unite’s demands for pay, a 2 Sisters spokesperson said: “We continue to have a positive dialogue with the union at a local level during this period.

“We have supported those colleagues self-isolating including approving holiday requests to cover periods off, assisting with Scottish government grant funding opportunities and directing them to our own in-house support fund.”

However the union called the pay situation was “unacceptable” and questioned many of the assertations in the company’s response.

Currently workers who don’t use holiday days while self-isolating are being given Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) at £95.85 per week

Susan Robertson, Unite industrial officer, told The Courier: “It’s outrageous.

“The employees shouldn’t have to be making that decision but we can understand how some low pay workers would make that decision to get full pay.

“But what happens if there’s another outbreak at this factory and they’ve already taken their holidays?

“That’s not acceptable. Time off work is there to be used by the employee for whatever the employee wants – not to self-isolate so they can get full pay.

“Unite’s stand on this is that full pay should be given. It’s a hugely profitable company.”

The union official also questioned other remarks made by the 2 Sisters.

Acknowledging there had been dialogue locally in Coupar Angus between the union and factory, Susan claimed at a national level talks were lacking.

“No-one in Coupar Angus has the authority to grant full pay,” she said.

Susan added that while she was aware of the company’s hardship fund the feedback she was receiving from employees was that staff remained unaware of its existence.

She said: “Shop stewards on site are claiming that the fund has not been communicated to staff.”

The row over pay came as 63 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 at the food processing plant – the second major outbreak to hit the factory.

Last year the facility was closed for two weeks after more than 200 positive cases were connected to the plant, sending more than a thousand people into isolation.