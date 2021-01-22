Aberfeldy pair deny stamping on woman’s head, causing ‘permanent disfigurement’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been accused of endangering the life of a woman by stamping on her head several times during an attack.

Kerry Ann Bott, 40, and Ian McDougall, 41, are alleged to have left the woman scarred for life.

They are said to have assaulted the woman on Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy, by repeatedly punching her on the head and body on July 22 2018.

It is alleged the duo knocked her to the ground, pulled her by the hair, and repeatedly kicked her head and body before repeatedly stamping on her head to her severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement, and to the danger of her life.

Bott, of Old Crieff Road, and McDougall, of Cluny Crescent, both Aberfeldy, deny the charge and the case against them was continued until May at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.