Perth mental health charity creates library in efforts to provide further support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth mental health charity has expanded its efforts to support local people with the introduction of a library.

The Lighthouse for Perth – based at The Neuk in Perth City Centre – consulted service users and the community on resources, with feedback showing support for hard copies of books.

Lighthouse for Perth manager Sharon Thomas, said: “We plan to extend our resources with the introduction of our library.

“We have listened to our clients and the local community to see what resources they feel would be beneficial and the feedback was that physical resources are not readily available now that there is so much emphasis on online.

“We have researched recurring themes and our client needs which has provided the basis for our initial purchase of books.”

She added: “We wanted to introduce a variety of techniques and resources as everyone needs an individualised approach to coping with their mental health.

“Following a little research, we found a wealth of knowledge available in client-friendly books so we decided to try the library idea.

“Clients can borrow or keep the books if they need them and hopefully some local funding will help keep our library re-stocked.”

Ms Thomas also hopes the library will give service users greater control over their own recovery.

She believes the library will provide them with greater choice in how they address their mental health concerns.

“It will give our clients something they can physically take away with them to use and read at their own pace.

“And it gives them a sense of control over their recovery as they can choose what methods resonate with them.

“Some of the books are journals where they can record their own coping mechanisms and help them develop resilience.

“The journals will be given to our clients to keep so will require us to continually replenish.”

The Lighthouse for Perth has continued to support local people with their mental health throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has noted a “marked increase” in the number of people asking for support, especially among young people.

Ms Thomas said restrictions have put people’s mental wellbeing under further strain, adding: “People are at breaking point.

“The services The Lighthouse and others provide at are needed so badly and provide a lifeline to those struggling in unprecedented times.”