Raided Perth mountaineering store urges patrons to watch for stolen jackets being sold online

Bosses at an independent Perth mountaineering shop have urged customers to look out for top of the range jackets which were stolen from their shop at the weekend being fenced online.

Thieves were caught on CCTV breaking into Craigdon Mountain Sports in the small hours of Saturday morning.

The raiders helped themselves to a handful of valuable winter jackets from the Scott Street shop before making off.

It is understood that the designer jackets which were snatched had three figure pricetags.

Bosses posted still frames of the thieves, donning blue jeans, a dark jacket and black beanie hat, breaking through the store’s front door which were captured on security footage on social media.

The smashed door panel has now been boarded up by staff.

Management say they were saddened by the strike and pleaded with followers to keep an eye out for the pilfered goods being sold on online.

The post said: “Sadly we were broken in to on the early hours of [Saturday] morning.

“If anyone notices any Rab or Mountain Equipment jackets on any online platforms please let us know.

“Running an independent high street retail business these days is pretty challenging, running a retail business in a pandemic lockdown is pretty much impossible.

“However, I love the mountains and love my job this will only make that stronger.”

Police launched a formal investigation later that morning and were sent CCTV footage to analyse. Officers were unable to put a value on the stolen goods at this point.

A spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Saturday, January 23, officers were called to a report of a break-in and theft from a shop on Scott Street, Perth.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 1304 of the 23 January.”

City centre councillor Andrew Parrott believes thieves are seeing the current lockdown measures as a “deplorable” opportunity.

Last week, police reported that nocturnal thieves were lucky to leave alive after trying to steal cabling from an empty ex-MoD base at Balado.

Councillor Parrott said: “Those of ill will are looking at the current circumastances as presenting an opportunity for exploitation.

“Now are relying on Police Scotland to do their damnedest to apprehend the thieves.

“There is no place for thievery at the best of times and those responsible should be held accountable.”

Craigdon have been selling valuable ski equipment and outdoor clothing for decades in Perth.

In 2015, the business became fully independent as part of a management buyout which meant the store was in local ownership.

Craigdon Mountain Sports moved to their current home in 2019, moving along from their previous base on the same street.

The company also has stores in Inverness, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverurie.