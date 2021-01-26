Perthshire care home worker struck off after making vile ‘nail gun’ comment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Crieff care home worker has been struck off after stating he “wished he could take a nail gun” to an elderly resident’s head while he was looking after them.

Darrell Ogilvie received the punishment from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) on Saturday following his outburst while working at Balhousie Dalnaglar care home last year.

On or around March 23, Ogilvie told a woman who resided at the home that he “wished she would die,” or used words to that effect.

The same day, dementia ambassador Ogilvie also unleashed a vile tirade of abusive comments about the elderly woman to a colleague while the two employees were with the resident.

He said: “I wish I could take a nail gun to her head” – or words to that effect – about the same woman, who cannot be named.

Ogilvie also told the same co-worker that the resident, who was still with them, was “a vicious little c**t”, or words to that effect.

These violent comments were described by the watchdog body as “vulgar” and a showing of “threatening and disrespectful behaviour.”

At a different point that day, Ogilvie was found to have grabbed a different resident’s hands forcefully and push them down on their chest while he was delivering personal care.

Investigators said this was physically abusive and placed the resident “at risk of physical, emotional and psychological harm.”

Ogilvie cited difficulties in his personal life at the time for his behaviour but the SSSC reporter said the body had no sanctions were appropriate other than taking him off their register.

They stated: “While you have expressed some regret, you have failed to show developed insight into your behaviour.

“You were an experienced member of staff and ought to have known how your behaviour would impact on others.”

Investigators said the nature and seriousness of Ogilvie’s behaviour gave rise to concerns about his attitude and underlying values and presented public protection risks.

It was also stated that there was “a real risk” of something similar being repeated, should Ogilvie have found himself in a similar position again, as his actions followed “a pattern of unacceptable behaviour” and he had showed little developed insight into the incident.

The report added: “Social service workers are trusted to care for the most vulnerable

members of society.

“They must protect them, insofar as possible, from harm and not abuse them. Your behaviour is very serious in that you verbally abused a vulnerable service user.

“Your actions fall far below the standards expected of you.”

Ogilvie was removed from the SSSC Register with immediate effect, however management suspended him as soon as the formal review was launched.

Balhousie Dalnaglar, which provides care for for up to 40 older people, came under fire last June when Care Inspectors found PPE failings at an unannounced visit.

Despite there being no sign of a coronavirus outbreak, the Comrie Road home was labelled “weak” at the time for their response to the pandemic. In October, the rating was bumped up to “adequate.”

Bosses at the care home say they “do not tolerate” behaviour like Mr Ogilvie’s.

A spokesperson for Balhousie Care Group said: “Mr Ogilvie was suspended from our employment as soon as these matters came to light, pending a full internal investigation.

“His employment with us was then terminated.

“Balhousie Care Group does not tolerate anything other than a safe, caring, supportive and dignified environment for our residents, which is why we acted swiftly to address this.”