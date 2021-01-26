Perthshire MP tells Boris Johnson to stay in London amid fears over Covid-19 infection rates

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson has been told to stay in London by a Perthshire MP with the area believed to be under consideration for the Prime Minister’s upcoming Scotland visit.

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, called the trip “not essential” and defied the stay at home message.

It is understood that the Prime Minister will travel north to Scotland on Thursday.

Mr Wishart told The Courier the trip was “troublesome”, pointing out the higher rate of infection in London to that of the Perth and Kinross area.

He said: “At this critical time, when it looks as if we might finally be seeing the numbers of infection falling again, it is hugely troublesome to hear that Boris Johnson plans to defy all the stay at home messaging and travel from London to Scotland.

“Some London boroughs still see infection rates of over 700 per 100,000 of population, at a time when the average rate across Perth and Kinross is below 150 per 100,000.

“I would politely, but firmly suggest to the Prime Minister that this trip is not essential, it is not appropriate and I think that most people in Scotland would agree with that point.”

Perthshire is believed to be a possible destination for the Prime Minister with the region a favoured spot for the Tory party in Scotland.

Boris Johnson visited the area in July 2019 for the Conservative Party hustings along with then leadership rival Jeremy Hunt.

The event was held at Perth Concert Hall and witnessed hundreds of protesters gathered outside.

During that visit Mr Johnson came in for criticism for ducking the waiting crowds and entering the hustings by the back door.

John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, also rebuked the Prime Minister over his travel plans.

Posting on social media, the politician said: “I thought only essential travel is allowed under the current lockdown.

“How does this visit – welcome as his vastly unpopular trips always are – meet the current Covid 19 criteria?

“Or don’t the rules apply to him?”

Number 10 was approached for comment.

The Prime Minister had still yet to confirm his Scottish itinerary by Tuesday afternoon.