Partner left ‘astounded’ after £2,300+ raised in memory of dearly-loved Alyth woman

A New Alyth woman has been remembered after more than £2,000 was donated to a ward at Perth Royal Infirmary in her memory.

Jackie McCowan died on October 24 last year, aged 54, after battling cancer for many years.

On Monday, her 55th birthday had she been alive, Jackie’s partner Peter Comrie joined her parents, Jack and Madge, in handing over £2,360 raised in her memory to staff at PRI’s oncology ward.

Peter said: “Jackie passed away from cancer after many years of fighting her illness with great resilience and courage.

“Jackie always had a smile on her face and never let her illness stop her doing the things she loved. She loved people, loved to chat and loved to help others. Jackie loved her garden, flowers, wild birds and days out to nice places.

“She had worked in catering and in later years had her own business. What gave Jackie most joy was waiting for the snow to fall so she could get back to work at Glenshee Ski Centre every winter. Jackie just loved the snow and loved Glenshee, a place she knew well.”

Much of the money came via a Justgiving page set up, at Jackie’s request, after her death.

Peter added: “Jackie always wanted to help no matter what. This was no different with raising funds to help patients going through similar treatments at the oncology department.

“We were astounded by the generosity and kindness of people from near and far. Jackie would have been absolutely delighted knowing she had helped raise this amount of money.

“Jackie’s family would like to thank every single person who took the time to donate. They would also wish to thank all the staff at the oncology department for there care throughout Jackie’s treatments.”