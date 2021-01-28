Three community projects across Tayside and Fife secure over £2.4m in regeneration funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than £2.4 million in regeneration funding has been handed to three community projects across Tayside and Fife.

The Scottish Government grant will see money support the new Y Centre in Perth, Camperdown Community Growing Hub in Dundee and the Town House Community Hub in Inverkeithing.

The YMCA will benefit from £1.5 million of the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) for their project to build a new headquarters over three-floors at the former St Andrews and St Steven’s Parish Church on Atholl Street in the Fair City.

YMCA Tayside Chief Executive Jill McGrath said: “YMCA Tayside are overjoyed at the news, we are excited that our vision is now going to become a reality.

“This money alongside the funding already secured enables us to regenerate and develop our old church building into a state of the art youth facility which will have a positive impact on the community and young people for generations to come.”

Roseanna Cunningham, SNP MSP, said: “This is a project which I have followed closely for many years and that I have no doubt will bring great benefit to young people throughout Perthshire.

“It is always a joy to see old buildings that have lain derelict for many years repurposed and brought back to life and that is even more the case when the redevelopment creates an asset for the community with the creation of dynamic, versatile youth centre in the middle of the city.”

The Camperdown project will receive £899,305 for the growing hub which aims to tackle obesity rates and food poverty in the city.

The Dundee Social Enterprise Network scheme will allow groups and individuals to grow their own food at a seven-hectare former plant nursery in the park.

Joe FitzPatrick, Dundee City West SNP MSP, was delighted to see the extra funding for the hub.

He said: “This project has the potential to help local people to eat more healthily, tackle food poverty, as well as support people with mental health issues.”

His colleague, Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison, added: “As we look towards our recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, this investment in our communities will be vital.

“The hub at Camperdown will help to tackle inequalities, enable people to develop vital skills, and provide a facility that allows local people to grow healthy food for themselves and others, whilst simultaneously helping to reduce the city’s overall carbon footprint.”

In Fife, the Town House Community Hub in Inverkeithing was granted £475,000.

The joint project between Fife Council and The Fife Historic Buildings Trust will see the Inverkeithing Town House restored to create a community hub that will be accessible to everyone.

Local people will be supported to develop a community organisation that will manage the building in the long-term.

John Swinney, Depute First Minister and Perthshire North MSP, said: “As we look towards our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, this investment in our communities will be vital.

“Throughout the pandemic there has been a focus on buying from and supporting local businesses and initiatives, and long may that continue.

“This latest round of investment will help to support our town centres to build sustainable spaces to support jobs and training.”