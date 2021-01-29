Tayside paedophile lands more jail time for letter which forced victim’s family to ramp up home security

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayside paedophile who taunted his victim from behind bars, and bragged to her mother that he would jump on the girl’s head when he was freed, has been jailed for eight months.

The 15-year-old girl and her mother were left terrified and distraught when sick Brandon Williamson sent them a handwritten six-page letter from Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the mother and daughter became hysterical and have since been forced to ramp up security at their Perthshire home.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael jailed Williamson and banned him from having any contact with the girl or her mother for the next five years.

Williamson, 20, was sentenced to 31 months in December 2019 after he admitted having sexual activity with underage girls in Perth and Inchture.

Sick letter was posted to victim

However, within weeks he had started penning the sickening letter which he addressed and then posted to his victim’s mother on March 4 last year.

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “He is serving a sentence and is on the Sex Offenders Register.

“He was sentenced to 31 months in December 2019, backdated to July 18 2019, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

“The girl and her mother were in their home when a letter was delivered. The mother opened the letter and saw it was from the accused.

“She began to cry uncontrollably. The girl found her mother in an emotional state. The girl read it and felt physically sick from fear.

“There were six handwritten A5 pages. He gloated about the violence he had previously inflicted on her and threatened further violence.”

Williamson wrote: “Two and a half years is no bad. I’ll get out and melt the face right off you.

“Did you think phoning the jail would do any good? They can’t ban me from phoning. F*** you, stupid cow. It was great fun punching [your daughter] about.

“She tried to beg me to stop, so I kicked her in the ribs. If she thinks I’ll leave her alone she’s wrong. I’m jumping all over her head every time I see her.”

Williamson bragged about how early he would be released from his sentence and taunted them about coming to their home within a matter of months.

Security measures at home following threats

© Kris Miller

Mr Duncan told the court that the mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, called in the police to report Williamson’s threats.

He added: “They have added security measures to the house because they are worried about what will happen when the accused is released.”

The fiscal depute told the court the Crown was seeking a non-harassment order for five years to keep Williamson away from the family and their home.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, told the court that Williamson had completed the original 31-month sentence towards the end of 2020 .

Williamson admitted causing fear or alarm on March 4 by send a letter taunting his victim and telling her and her mother he had enjoyed inflicting violence upon her.

Sheriff Carmichael said Williamson posed a “significant risk of reoffending” and told him he had “no options left but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Williamson’s original offence involved him engaging in sexual activity with two 13-year-old girls while he was aged 18 and 19.

At the time, Detective Constable Graeme Layland, the investigating officer, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Brandon Williamson to 31 months in jail for sexual offences against children over a period of time.

“First and foremost our thoughts remain with the victims and their families as they continue to attempt to cope with the abuse they suffered through Williamson’s sexual exploitation of children.”