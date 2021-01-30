Perth College UHI students vote to ‘decolonise the curriculum’ beginning with reading lists

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Students at Perth College have voted to “decolonise the curriculum” in a bid to bring more inclusivity and diversity to the classroom.

The student body claim “whiteness” is currently put at the centre of teachings at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), of which Perth College is a member.

The Highlands and Islands Student Association (HISA) believe the institution’s current curriculum needs to be thoroughly reviewed to include the perspectives of minority groups.

Following the vote in favour of decolonising the curriculum, students heads want to see changed being made to the reading lists for classes.

Jack Shehata, HISA vice president of higher education, said: “This vote from our students calls for us to pay more attention to how our education system, our schools, colleges and universities are built on colonial histories.

“Currently, they put whiteness at their centre and as a neutral perspective to learn about our world, and we are calling for more inclusivity.

“The first area we would like to tackle with the university would be the reading lists in place across the institution.”

The vote comes amid the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement which has raised questions about Britain’s colonial history.

The movement began in the USA to protest police brutality against black people following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

Jack hopes the vote would bring the university “in line with 21st century values”.

He said: “As concerns are rising across the country regarding the narrowness and one-sidedness of university programmes, decolonising the curriculum will be a crucial step for the UHI in broadening the institution’s intellectual vision to include the voices and perspectives of under-represented groups.

“We hope this now passed motion will enable HISA and the university to work together to provide an education that is more in line with 21st century values.”

The vote took place at HISA’s annual Students’ Association Conference which focuses on the changing world and informs decisions, policies, and actions that both HISA and the university will work on throughout the year.