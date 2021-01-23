Young primary school friends begin charity fundraising business for abandoned dogs in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young dog lover set up his own charity business raising money for rescue dogs after being inspired by his neighbour’s pet.

Henry Burns, 9, began Pawfect Paws during lockdown with his friend Ruby Atkinson, 10, to raise funds for PADS – the Perthshire Abandoned Dog Society.

The youngster, who is in Form 5 at Craigclowan School, wanted to help out the charity after learning about his neighbour’s dog Buddy who was a rescue dog with PADS.

Nick Burns, Henry’s father, said the youngster set up the fundraising business of his own accord after hearing Buddy’s story.

He told The Courier: “Henry has his own family dog called Izzie and they both get on like a house on fire.

“Henry has always known Izzie as she is 11 and he is 9 and he really loves her.

“Our neighbours dog is a rescue dog from PADS, Buddy, and he was really inspired by that when he found out about where Buddy had come from.

“He did some research on Buddy on the PADS website and found out about Buddy’s back story.

“Through the summer he kept an eye on pads website and noted to me one day that pads had no occupants- as in the pandemic everyone wanted a dog.”

Henry got the help of his friend Ruby, both were pupils at Craigclowan School together before Ruby moved to Strathallan, and they set up the fundraising venture.

The pair have held bake sales with homemade cakes, car washing and designed and made charity boxes to place at the end of the Burns’ driveway and in their family business, Lindsay Burns auction house in Perth.

Henry has even designed his own logo for the fundraising venture – a paw print made from lino cut – which they have put on business cards, flyers and bags.

Nick said: “My wife and I have been really impressed by Henry and his efforts as he has done all of this off his own back.

“They are thinking about future fundraising events like a raffle and another spring bake sale.”