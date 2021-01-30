Perthshire stalker wore prosthetic bump, sent scans and chose name as she faked pregnancy

A Perthshire woman has admitted stalking a former lover by pretending to be pregnant for months and wearing a prosthetic baby bump as part of the ruse.
Jaclyn McGowan, 36, kept up the bizarre pretence for nine months as she tried to dupe the man’s family into believing she was carrying his child.
She repeatedly approached members of his family to discuss her “baby” and turned up at his brother’s workplace appearing to be heavily pregnant.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe