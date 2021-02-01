Family hopes to station unique railway carriage restaurant in Pitlochry

A unique new dining experience could soon be stationed in Pitlochry as a family bid to open a restaurant in two former train carriages.
The McCallum clan, Fergus and Isara and their daughter Mia, have submitted plans for the Thai restaurant to be situated in the Rie-Achan car park beside the town’s railway station.
The family hope to open the restaurant in two repurposed Mk 111 HST railway coaches built between 1977 and 1979.
