Three arrested for attempted murder in Fife with victim found in Perth hours later

Three men have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Fife with the victim being found in Perth hours later.

The suspects, aged 52, 22, and 20, were arrested following an attack on a 21-year-old man at Links Place in Burntisland at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Officers then traced the victim to Scott Street in Perth, more than 30 miles away, around two hours later at 7.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men aged 52, 22, and 20 have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man at Links Place in Burntisland at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 30.

“The man was later traced in Scott Street in Perth at around 7.30pm and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

