IN FULL: Three arrested for attempted murder in Fife with alleged stabbing victim found in Perth

Three men have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Fife, after the victim was found more than 30 miles away in Perth.

The suspects, aged 52, 22, and 20, were arrested following the alleged stabbing of a 21-year-old man at Links Place in Burntisland at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Officers then traced the victim of the attack to Scott Street in Perth around two hours later.

After being found by police at around 7.30pm, the 21-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Witnesses in Perth said emergency services descended on Scott Street, closing off the road from all sides.

It is believed officers focused their search on a block of flats cornering Scott Street and South William Street.

One witness said: “There was a large police presence, with eight police vehicles present at one point.

“An ambulance had been present initially too.

“They appeared to be concentrating on the corner block of flats on Scott Street and South William Street.

“There were officers seen entering the block on both Scott Street as well as a gate around the back of the block on South William Street where an officer was standing.”

Cordons were set up on Scott Street between Marshall Place and Victoria Street while South William Street was barricaded between Scott Street and Nelson Street as officers searched for the victim.

© Stuart Cowper

A Scott Street resident said they had been in their kitchen when they heard a commotion outside.

“There were police everywhere and an ambulance.

“It was all cordoned off, there, there and there,” she said – pointing to the three exits on the street.

On Sunday, a police presence remained outside the South William Street entrance of the block of flats as Police Scotland said they were continuing their enquiries.

Witnesses in Fife also reported a park in Burntisland was taped off by police with the ambulance service also in attendance following an altercation in the area.

Police Scotland confirmed that three men had been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Three men aged 52, 22, and 20 have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man at Links Place in Burntisland at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 30.

“The man was later traced in Scott Street in Perth at around 7.30pm and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”