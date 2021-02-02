Call for law change after Perthshire OAP, 93, cuts stepchildren out of will and leaves £600K estate to charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayside pensioner has left her step family “devastated” after she cut them out of her will and bequeathed her entire £600,000 estate to charity.

Joyce Greenwood, who died aged 93 last year, drew up a “secret” will that prevented her two step daughters from inheriting what they regard as their late father’s savings and home in Perthshire.

Anne Aitken said she suffered nightmares after the bombshell news from her stepmother’s solicitors.