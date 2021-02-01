No resignations from appeal board over ‘harass’ email blunder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Calls have been made for an experienced Perthshire councillor to resign from an appeal panel after asking a member of the public to “harass” a political opponent.

However Liberal Democrats are standing by councillor Lewis Simpson after accidentally including city centre councillor Eric Drysdale in an email urging a Perth and Kinross resident to “harass” his SNP opposite number over a planning matter.

Mr Simpson will this morning chair the Local Review Body (LRB), a planning appeal panel, for the first time in his second spell, having been in charge of the panel from June 2018 for 15 months.

However, senior SNP members have said that the Strathmore representative shouldn’t be chairing the board after his past comments and have criticised the administration who also helped vote him in.

Group leader Grant Laing said: “I am extremely concerned that Lewis Simpson has been appointed chairman of the LRB. I made the leader of the council aware of this [message to Eric Drysdale] before the administration voted en masse for Lewis Simpson to be made chairman.

“Knowing this, one can conclude that yet again there is a coalition between the Tories and Lib Dems.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney added: “I am horrified that Lewis Simpson has been installed as convenor of the Local Review Body.

“As a result, Cllr Simpson will not be able to command public support, which is vital for such an important local position.

“It is even more disheartening that Cllr Simpson has chosen to defend this grubby power grab and that he has the audacity to play the victim in this sorry saga. Instead of doubling down, Lewis Simpson should be stepping down.”

Cllr Simpson says that he has nothing else to add as his apology has been accepted, however his colleagues have condemned the SNP for “vexatious bullying.”

Liberal Democrat Peter Barrett said: “The SNP are the masters of the politics of manufactured grievance. Sadly, we have come to expect the bludgeoning politics of vengeance from Grant Laing, but you would think that John Swinney would have more important things to do during the Covid-19 crisis than to engage in this sort of nonsense.

“The fact that he feels the urge to wade in says more about his own outlook and temperament.”

Councillor Willie Wilson said: “I have every confidence in councillor Lewis Simpson in his appointment as convenor of the Local Review Body.

“He has done the job before for over a year and a was exemplary in carrying out his duties.

“This is total nonsense from the SNP and is further evidence of their vexatious and bullying tactics.

“They lost the vote at the council and they should grow up and get over it.”

Council leader Murray Lyle insists that the disagreement is between the SNP and Liberal Democrats and that Cllr Simpson’s apology had been accepted by Cllr Drysdale.

He said: “I understand the issue had been resolved and the apology accepted.

“I’m slightly surprised at the SNP resurrecting this.”