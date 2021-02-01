Men face attempted murder and abduction charges after 21-year-old found injured in Perth city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three men have appeared in court in connection with an alleged abduction and attempted murder.

The trio was arrested after a 21-year-old man was found badly hurt in Perth city centre on Saturday night.

Police believe the man was injured at a park in Burntisland earlier that evening.

Mohammed Omer, 22, Sakriya Yahja, 20, and William Taylor, 52, appeared on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Omer – who’s address was listed as “no fixed abode” – and Yahja, from Bolton, are accused of assaulting their victim to his severe injury and causing permanent disfigurement, endangering his life and attempting to murder him.

Both men face further charges of assault, abduction, attempted extortion and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Taylor, from Perth, faces charges of abduction and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All three made no plea and were remanded in custody. They are expected to make a second appearance in court next week.

The injured man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Emergency service descended on Perth city centre at around 7.30pm on Saturday. A cordon was placed on part of Scott Street.

At the height of the incident, there were eight police vehicles and an ambulance.

In Fife, a park in Burntisland was taped off by officers.