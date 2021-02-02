Driver could barely walk and was hospitalised after being pulled over by Tayside police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A furloughed hotel manager was so heavily intoxicated driving his car that he could barely walk and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Neil Moore, 39, was arrested by police as he was driving in an erratic manner, and was found to be unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Moore refused to give a blood specimen at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Moore, of Hillview, Braemar, admitted failing to provide a blood sample at the hospital on January 13 after being found driving near Alyth.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said a search of the vehicle found drugs paraphernalia.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “Brown resinous substance was recovered. He had some earlier and hadn’t realised the effect it had on his driving.”

Moore was banned from driving for a year and fined £900.