Perth man threatened to decapitate Just Eat driver for blocking road outside McDonald’s

An armed Perth waiter attacked a Just Eat delivery driver and told him he would decapitate him in a bout of parking rage.
Lukas Richly issued the threat after becoming fed up with his victim blocking the roadway every time he stopped to collect from McDonald’s.
A court was told delivery driver Daniel Pohl dropped his food order because he was so frightened by Richly tackling him near the fast food outlet.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe