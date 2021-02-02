Perth man threatened to decapitate Just Eat driver for blocking road outside McDonald’s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An armed Perth waiter attacked a Just Eat delivery driver and told him he would decapitate him in a bout of parking rage.

Lukas Richly issued the threat after becoming fed up with his victim blocking the roadway every time he stopped to collect from McDonald’s.

A court was told delivery driver Daniel Pohl dropped his food order because he was so frightened by Richly tackling him near the fast food outlet.