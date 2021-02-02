Perth charity PKAVS launches £10k appeal for new art studio

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth charity has launched an ambitious fundraising drive for a new art studio.

The PKAVS Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub, which uses creative arts to support people with a wide range of mental health, stress and anxiety issues, wants to install the hub at its walled garden on the edge of the Fair City.

It will replace a crumbling cabin which has been used for art sessions over the past 10 years, but has now reached the end of its days and – in the words of its users – is “absolutely freezing”.

PKAVS has already secured more than £66,000 of funding, with awards from Perth and Kinross Council’s Common Good Fund, the National Lottery’s Awards for All and the Gannochy Trust.

Now the charity is appealing to the public to help raise the final £10,000 needed to afford a new eco-friendly, modular-style structure – with proper heating.

Hub manager Sarah Oelmez said: “The current space is extremely cold, damp and we are faced with significant flooring and roofing issues.

“Water damage is causing issues with lights, and damages the clients’ artwork placed on the walls.”

She said: “We have electric heating, meaning it costs a huge amount to heat and really isn’t adequate for keeping everyone warm and comfortable.”

Development officer Janice Paterson said the entrance steps were rotting and there was no access ramp. “The place just doesn’t reflect our wellbeing ethos,” she said.

The cabin was second hand when it was purchased by the charity in 2010. Under normal circumstances, it hosts eight creative wellbeing workshops a week, with sessions exploring performance, arts and crafts, creative writing and music.

PKAVS hopes that the new base will become a “bright, exciting space” for clients to be creative, helping them become more passionate about their art and “ensuring they are kept warm and inspired.”

The online fundraiser, which can be found at justgiving.com, is off to a flying start with more than £720 raised in the first few days.