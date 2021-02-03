Disgust as sign installed in response to use of Perth playpark by ‘children from social housing’

A leading housebuilder has apologised for installing a Residents Only sign at a Perth playpark following complaints that the swings and slides were being used by “children from social housing”.
The offending notice at the new £1 billion Bertha Park estate has caused outrage among parents, who claimed it was hurtful and prejudicial to local families.
It was erected by factoring firm Screen Autumn, which maintains the estate – a mix of private and affordable homes – for developer Springfield Properties.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe