Thursday, February 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Met Office warns vehicles could be stranded as amber snow warning issued for parts of Tayside and Fife

by Frances Rougvie
February 3 2021, 11.51am Updated: February 3 2021, 12.06pm
© Supplied by Met OfficePost Thumbnail

An amber snow warning has been issued for parts of Tayside and Fife, after the Met Office upgraded existing alerts.

The latest update from the Met Office, which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Perthshire, is in place from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

The forecaster warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

The yellow weather warning covering Tayside and Fife remains unchanged. It is in place until 12pm on Sunday.

More from The Courier