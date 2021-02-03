Something went wrong - please try again later.

An amber snow warning has been issued for parts of Tayside and Fife, after the Met Office upgraded existing alerts.

The latest update from the Met Office, which covers parts of Angus, Fife and Perthshire, is in place from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

The forecaster warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Snow across parts of Scotland

Friday 0000 – Saturday 1800 Heavy and persistent #snow is likely to lead to significant disruption to transport and utilities ❄️❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/457DOIILHw — Met Office (@metoffice) February 3, 2021

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

The yellow weather warning covering Tayside and Fife remains unchanged. It is in place until 12pm on Sunday.