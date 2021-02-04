Scone Palace team get ready to reopen gardens for snowdrop festival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bosses at Scone Palace are preparing to reopen the grounds in time for this year’s snowdrop festival.

The gardens will be available from Friday, February 5, and will open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Easter to give locals the chance to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Lady Mansfield, who has personally been involved in the upkeep of the gardens during the winter months, said she was looking forward to opening the gates for the first time since late December.

“With over 200 acres of open space, there is plenty of room to social distance,” she said.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The on-site team has been maintaining and caring for the gardens and the palace while it has been closed to the public.

“There is always work to be done on a building such as this,” she said.

“The team have been busy with repairs, painting and lots of other essential jobs. We also need to polish all the copper pans in our old kitchen, which is quite a job in itself.”