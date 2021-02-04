Swim manager embezzled £4,000 from Kilgraston School by pocketing money from families

A manager at a top Tayside private school, who spent more than four years stealing cash from her employer, has been fined £2,250.
Stacy Bookless siphoned off thousands of pounds while she was running Kilgraston School’s swimming pool-related business operation.
She duped several families into paying her, instead of the school, for private swimming lessons by getting them to deposit payments in her personal bank account.
