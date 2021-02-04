Sex attack lodger from Perth who targeted sleeping landlady banned from going out at night

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayside lodger who carried out a sex attack on his sleeping landlady has been banned from going out at night for the next 15 weeks.

Scott Thoms was put on a 7pm to 6am curfew and was placed on the sex offenders register and under supervision for nine months on Wednesday.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how his victim woke up in the middle of the night to find Thoms groping her.