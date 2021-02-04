Perth nursery bouncing back after face covering woes flagged by inspectors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bosses at an independent Perth nursery say Care Inspectors are now satisfied with conditions after labelling much of its coronavirus protocol before Christmas “unsatisfactory.”

A pair of inspectors arrived unannounced at Four Seasons Nursery in mid-November before returning later than month and in December to give feedback.

The West Mains Avenue preschool, which has capacity for up to 50 youngsters, was issued with a serious concern letter and investigators have this week published their findings.

Inspectors said children had been spending a “minimal” amount of time outside and that the service should increase the outdoor play opportunities for children to minimise the risk of spreading infection.

Outdoor handwashing facilities were available, however these were not visibly clean.

Hand hygiene practices were seen to be unsatisfactory and not carried out in line with Covid-19 guidance and concerns were also identified regarding staff putting on and removing face coverings.

The nursery was given a checklist of improvements to meet by dates between Christmas Eve to February 5.

A Four Seasons spokesperson said: “Since inspection last November we have worked hard to address the issues raised by the findings.

“The Care Inspectorate are satisfied with the improvements we have made to date and the measures we have put in place.

“We will continue to work with the Care Inspectorate to ensure that all outstanding points are actioned to the appropriate standards.”