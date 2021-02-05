Police on alert amid rise in people driving to Glenshee slopes for exercise​

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

There is growing concern at a “considerable increase” in people driving to Glenshee for exercise in lockdown.

Police Scotland are carrying out patrols every weekend to monitor traffic

Councillors are calling on people to avoid travelling from other areas to Perthshire’s slopes.

The issue was highlighted at Wednesday’s Perth and Kinross Council housing and communities committee.

Chief Inspector Graham Binnie said: “We’re seeing a few people travelling up to the ski centre in Glenshee over the winter.”

He said local officers were working alongside the road policing unit and Aberdeenshire officers to carry out patrols.

Glenshee Ski Centre and car park is currently closed but it is understood people are parking on the road or using a turning space reserved for gritters.

After the meeting, convener Bob Brawn told the local democracy reporting service he had noticed an increase in traffic heading north to go sledging.

The Blairgowrie and Glens Conservative councillor said: :“Common sense should prevail here – if you live in Dundee or Angus you don’t have to come to Glenshee to exercise.”